ZAWROTNY, THOMAS JOHN

Arrest Date/Time: 10/31/2021 | 09:51

Date of Birth: 10/07/1949 Age: 72 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 14094 BAYSHORE DR, MADEIRA BEACH, FL 33708

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD166852 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007895

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

