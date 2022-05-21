Arrest Date/Time: 05/21/2022 | 16:53

Date of Birth: 05/07/1984 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: B

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 3755 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.041.3 BATTERY