Arrest Date/Time: 03/29/2022 | 22:43

Date of Birth: 09/24/1976 Age: 45 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3930 ROOSEVELT BLVD APT 202, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: SR5 @ COLLEGE ROAD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD053452 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002534

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 2 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS