Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested a Hialeah man on several spiny lobster fishery violation charges Tuesday morning, after he was bully netting off the Upper Keys and harvested 33 lobsters more than the daily bag limit.
FWC officers Jessica Diaz and Josh Stallings were conducting resource inspections at 2 a.m. at the Caribbean Club boat ramp in Key Largo when they observed a vessel approaching the ramp without any visible navigation lights displayed, according to the FWC.
The FWC officers observed the man, later identified as Giovanni Jesus Pirez, retrieve his vehicle and back his trailer in the water. The officers then conducted a vessel stop and a subsequent resource inspection.
Pirez told the officers he was a commercial bully net fisherman, but upon request, he was not able to produce a saltwater products license. Pirez, 36, later showed the officers a saltwater products license on his smartphone, but it did not have the bully net endorsement nor any other endorsement, according to the FWC.
Officers found 39 on Pirez’s boat, which is well over the six lobster per day limit in the Florida Keys. The registration did not show the vessel was registered as a commercial vessel either. Periz also did not have any commercial numbers or a bully netting decal, according to the FWC.
Officers ran Periz’s driver’s license number through FWC dispatch, and a dispatcher advised that his driver’s license was expired by at least a year and that he had a confirmed warrant for his arrest issued out of Miami-Dade county, according to the FWC. Pirez had previous failure-to-appear notices on several traffic offenses in Miami-Dade County, according to the FWC.
Officer Diaz placed Pirez under arrest, and Officer Stallings transported him to the Plantation Key Jail for processing.
The officers arrested Pirez on charges of possession of 33 more than the spiny lobster limit, no bully net license number, no commercial registration for the vessel and no commercial numbers displayed on vessel for bully netting, according to the FWC. Pirez was also issued boating citations for safety gear. The live lobsters were photographed and released into the water.
Using a bully net is a popular nighttime fishing activity in the Florida Keys. In 2019, state fishery managers implemented a series of new rules for bully netting because of a rise in its popularity and call among commercial fishermen for tighter regulations.
The changes include requiring commercial bully net vessels be marked with the harvester’s bully net endorsement number using reflective paint or other reflective material, prohibiting trap pullers on commercial bully net vessels and prohibiting the simultaneous possession of a bully net and any underwater breathing apparatus aboard a vessel used to harvest or transport lobster for commercial purposes. The FWC updated the definition of “commercial harvester” to include the bully net endorsement.
For information on commercial spiny lobster fishery regulations, visit http://www.myFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Commercial” and “Lobster.”