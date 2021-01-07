A man who shot at Monroe County Sheriff's Office detectives barricaded himself in a trailer near Mile Marker 102, oceanside, in Key Largo on Thursday morning.
The Sheriff's Office blocked access to Mahogany Drive and Lime Drive and evacuated the immediate area, according to a news release from Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Linhardt said a shot was fired from inside the trailer through a window where detectives were located at around 10:15 a.m. Detectives were at the trailer, located behind a pawn shop, as part of a burglary investigation.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
The suspect currently remains barricaded inside the trailer, Linhardt said, adding there were no reported injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office is responding with the appropriate resources to resolve the situation, according to Linhardt.
Read The Key West Citizen for more information on this developing story.