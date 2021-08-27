A Key West boat captain has been charged with two felony counts of manslaughter and three violations of state parasail laws in the death of two tourists in a parasail accident last year.
Authorities arrested Andrew John Santeiro, 33, of Key West, after serving him with a warrant Wednesday night, The warrant listed the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as the arresting agency.
Santeiro is charged with two counts of manslaughter and three misdemeanor counts of violating commercial parasailing laws in the deaths of Nicholas Hayward, 36, of Costa Rica, and Azalea Silva, 28.
Santeiro was operating a Sunset Watersports boat in the Northwest Channel off Key West on July 17, 2020, when the towline broke and the individuals fell and were dragged through the water by the inflated parasail chute, according to the warrant.
The remaining towline attached to the vessel snapped back toward the vessel and lodged itself around the propeller of the boat. Hayward and Silva continued to be dragged through and across the surface of the water for about seven to nine minutes until the parasail finally deflated, according to the warrant.
Hayward was pronounced dead at Lower Keys Medical Center, while Silva, was taken to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center in Miami in critical condition, according to the FWC’s initial incident report.
Silva never regained consciousness, succumbing to her injuries, and was pronounced deceased on July 1, 2021. The cause of death listed of her death certificate is complications of traumatic brain injury and the description of how injury occurred states parasailing mishap with a fall, the arrest warrant stated.
On July 22, 2020, Monroe County Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Steckbauer, conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of death of Hayward to be drowning, the arrest warrant stated.
During the investigation, an interview was conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard with Santeiro that concluded that “Santeiro neglected to take necessary precautions which may be required by the ordinary practice of seaman,” the warrant stated.
“Santeiro was operating his vessel through an area highly transited by vessels where commercial parasailing operations took place,” the warrant stated. “During multiple stages throughout the investigation it was documented that Santeiro encountered severe weather which caused him to traverse to an area that conditions were more favorable. The second opportunity to take precautions was during his decision to put both passengers in flight and continue with parasail operations relying on his experience and visual observation of the weather.”
Santeiro stated during the interview he relied on using “MyRadar” a weather application on his cellphone. Based on Santeiro’s consensual cell phone download, the “MyRadar” weather application was only used once, the warrant stated.
Santeiro failed to maintain a safe speed by continuing parasail operations and neglecting to take precautions due to the state of the wind, weather, sea, and current, the warrant stated. He failed to account for the state of wind and maneuverability of the vessel once both passengers were inflight, according to the warrant.
The weather, specifically wind speed, was a key contributing factor in this incident, the warrant stated. Weather data gathered throughout the investigation showed that there were areas of high winds in the vicinity of the incident.
The average wind speed from the two closest Key West National Weather Service weather stations about the time of the incident was 18.5 mph with average gusts of 25.5 mph, with peaks gusts of 35.5 mph, according to the warrant.
“The observed windspeeds exceeds the standard of operation and Santeiro neglected to cease operation resulting in Hayward and Silva’s death,” the warrant stated. “ Santeiro neglected to take all available means to determine the weather before launching Hayward and Silva into flight. During the events of this incident, multiple witnesses reported V-1 (the boat) nearly capsized from the forces applied by the parasail in high wind.”