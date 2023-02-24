Local musicians who claim they have not been paid for gigs worked at various venues around Key West are moving forward with legal civil action against musician and part-time promoter Allen Goldsmith Holland, as local prosecutors continue with a criminal case against the booking agent.
Holland was arrested and charged in December for operating a talent agency without a license, which is a third-degree felony, according to the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office. Holland performs for companies like Sunset Watersports, Hog’s Breath Saloon and others while also connecting musicians with work at other venues.
All talent agents must register with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR). The information for the application includes proving an agent has at least one year of experience in the trade, such as subagent, casting director, producer, director, advertising agency, talent coordinator or musical booking agent. An applicant must have a criminal background check as part of the licensing process, which includes submitting fingerprints with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Talent agents must provide a $5,000 surety bond from a reputable company licensed to do bonding business in Florida. Talent agents and agency license must file with the application an itemized schedule of maximum fees, charges, and commissions it intends to charge and collect for its services, according to the DBPR application.
Michelle Dravis, a local musician, is heading up efforts to make Holland pay up, representing others in civil small-claims court in Monroe County.
The first of several cases Dravis is bringing is on behalf of musician Anthony Novelly. It was scheduled to be heard before Judge Albert Kelley on Tuesday, but process servers didn’t have a valid address for Holland, and they failed to serve him.
Novelly is seeking $2,950 and has attempted to collect his payment for months. But as a result of the returned service, Dravis said Novelly has had to put up more money out of pocket to get his day in court.
The State Attorney’s Office alleges Holland booked more than 100 events at local hotel bars and received more than $200,000 in a 10-month period in 2022, the accused musician said of the allegations against him.
When reached by phone, Holland declined to comment — for the most part — because of the ongoing nature of the case, but said there would be an a-ha moment in the two legal issues he is currently fighting.
The musician says that the misunderstanding occurred during the change of ownership and management for the Keys Collection, including 24 North, where he worked as the entertainment director. Holland was asked to play seven days a week at several resort venues but had to provide replacements if he worked at other venues around town.
With the management turnover, there was nobody to approve invoices or purchase orders, said Holland. “I have musicians that turned in invoices, and I went on the honor system and got screwed. But the money I received I got for playing there up to 11 times a week.”
His felony trial for acting as an unlicensed talent agent is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Two small-claims cases are now slated before Judge Kelley. The first is Novelly’s, and the second is by musician John Solinski, both on March 31.
Holland performs Carribbean-style music under the alias of Frankendread.