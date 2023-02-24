Allen Holland

Local musicians who claim they have not been paid for gigs worked at various venues around Key West are moving forward with legal civil action against musician and part-time promoter Allen Goldsmith Holland, as local prosecutors continue with a criminal case against the booking agent.

Holland was arrested and charged in December for operating a talent agency without a license, which is a third-degree felony, according to the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office. Holland performs for companies like Sunset Watersports, Hog’s Breath Saloon and others while also connecting musicians with work at other venues.