A vendor at the Big Pine Key flea market that sells “conservative products” was burglarized over the weekend, according to a report from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The booth is operated by the Keys Conservatives, and is known as the Conservative Nook, where the group holds its weekly meetings. The booth is owned by Regina Bosic, who stated that she left the booth last week and had the conservative products covered by a tarp.
When she returned on Feb. 26 at 7 a.m., everything was stolen, according to a police report. There were no security cameras in the area that could have captured evidence and no surfaces to lift fingerprints from.
Bosic estimated that the loss was around $2,000 worth of products; the Sheriff’s Office had not yet received an itemized list of what was stolen as of Monday. She told police she planned to pursue charges they caught whomever stole the items.
Ginny Donaldson, president of the group, said Keys Conservatives is “a grassroots organization formed to bring people together and address local issues.” She said the Nook is staffed solely by volunteers.
“They welcome locals and visitors to share their pride in America by distributing free informational resources and selling patriotic items such as veteran-made American flags and reclaimed wood,” she added.
An anonymous supporter donated $1,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the stolen items, Donaldson said.