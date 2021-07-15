A Lower Keys man was arrested recently on charges of operating a phony contracting service to pocket cash from unsuspecting victims, a scam that law enforcement says is common in the Keys and elsewhere.
Stephen Paul Humphrey was charged with larceny of $10,000 and engaging in a contracting business without certification. It is not his first offense of such a nature.
The 49-year-old resident of Cudjoe Key allegedly used other company’s names to obtain building permits, without those companies knowing. A 79-year-old woman wrote Humphrey checks totaling $10,000 but when he never began the work on her home, she contacted the sheriff’s office.
A database from the Florida Division of Corporations lists a company called Salt Builders in Humphrey’s name, along with an address at Key Plaza of Key West. Online reviews can be seen for Salt Builders warning against use of its services because of alleged fraud. A website is set up for the company, but it says that Salt Builders is not a construction company. Rather, it says that they are “individuals who give freely of their time and advice to others who are struggling in the Florida Keys.” The site contains no contact information or description of the company.
Paperwork from the case said that an investigator from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation interviewed the homeowner in May. She said she needed seawall repair done on her property and met Humphrey in February 2020. Humphrey told the woman he would use a contractor named Robert Fernandez of Kingdom Builders of Tallahassee to obtain a building permit. That agreement fell through and Humphrey later told the woman that he would switch to Eric Reardon of High Road Construction. That agreement reportedly failed after an argument between Humphrey and Reardon.
Fernandez made a statement to the county State Attorney’s Office saying that his relationship with Humphrey evolved from Humphrey working as an employee to contracting on his own without informing Fernandez.
Throughout this, Humphrey was requesting money from the homeowner for materials. She wrote several checks that he cashed though he never began the work, according to the arrest report. He called the woman in September and said he would not do any work for her, but he did not return any money, she said.
Humphrey was arrested in October on similar charges. In that case, files show that Humphrey engaged in unlicensed contracting and accepted $20,000 from a homeowner who needed interior and exterior remodeling done on a property. Humphrey began some work at the property. By October 2019, the homeowner estimated that about $5,000 of work was done. Later that month, Humphrey gave the homeowner a contract from a company titled Kingdom Builders of the Florida Keys to perform renovations totaling $328,000. Humphrey was given a second check for $80,000 and the homeowner left the state.
In June 2020, Humphrey told the homeowner he had not done any further work on the property because the permits were held up due to the pandemic. The homeowner, however, said no permits were ever applied for. Upon returning to his home that month, he discovered Humphrey was using it to store equipment for other projects. Humphrey said that he had spent all the money the homeowner had given him on other projects.
Humphrey’s legal representation is Trish Gibson, a Key West-based criminal attorney. Gibson declined to comment on Humphrey’s case.
Similar contractor scams are nothing new in the Florida Keys and are common elsewhere as well. The Keys can be especially susceptible after a major hurricane comes through and many homeowners are looking to repair damage to their properties, according to sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.
“By and large, we tell people the same thing. Get more than one estimate, contact more than one contractor,” Linhardt said. “Don’t settle for the cheap guy, ask for a budget estimate in writing.”
He added that potential customers can ask for references, look for reviews online and ask the contractor to produce licenses and permits.
“If they’re asking you to pay in cash and then aren’t giving you time to go over the budget and study the project, those kinds of things should send an alarm to you that maybe this person isn’t on the up and up,” Linhardt said.
A number of other contracting scams have been documented in the Keys in recent years. In January 2020, the sheriff’s office reported that a group of men were doing unsolicited asphalt work in the Lower and Middle Keys and then demanding payment. In December 2019, a man was charged with fraud and unlicensed contracting when he accepted payments to build a porch on Big Pine Key then never did the work, stringing the property owner along with a variety of excuses.
News archives show a number of unlicensed contractors being charged in the wake of Hurricane Irma.