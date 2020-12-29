A 57-year-old Tavernier man was arrested Thursday morning for performing work on a woman’s home without permits or proper licensing — work that was scheduled to take days but remained unfinished months later.
John William Sinnamon was charged with engaging in contracting business without certification, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The case began in October when a Key Largo woman reported Sinnamon was verbally abusing her. The victim stated she hired Sinnamon in April to perform mold mediation work on her home on Jean La Fitte Drive, Linhardt said.
The scope of the work was to take four days, but four months later the work was still not done. She further stated Sinnamon performed work out of the scope of his contract by gutting her bathroom down to the studs. Sinnamon told the victim he did not need permits to perform the work, Linhardt said.
The victim contacted code compliance and learned Sinnamon, did indeed, need permits to perform the work. The victim confronted Sinnamon. She stated that’s when he became defensive and verbally abusive, Linhardt said.
The victim showed Detective Deborah Johnson texts and emails confirming the same, Linhardt said. Detective Johnson toured the victim’s home and found extensive plumbing and flooring construction underway and incomplete in addition to the unfinished, gutted bathroom.
Detective Johnson contacted the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. That agency cited Sinnamon $250 in November for performing work outside the scope of his contract and added that Sinnamon was not registered or licensed to perform construction work in the State of Florida, Linhardt said.
A warrant was issued for Sinnamon’s arrest. Sinnamon was booked into jail last Thursday morning, Linhardt said.
Local law enforcement agencies have made cracking down on illegal contractors a priority in recent years and have made several high profile arrests and convictions, especially in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
Last year, a Miami man has been sentenced to six months in jail on several criminal charges related to illegal building contracting in Monroe County after Hurricane Irma.
Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Mark Jones handed down the sentence Sept. 12 to Ulises Wiltz, 50. He was also ordered to serve 60 months of probation and pay restitution to his victims. According to court proceedings, Wiltz portrayed himself as a state-licensed contractor when he wasn’t and entered into formal contracts with residents in the Middle and Lower Keys, during which he collected a portion of the money to be paid. In three of the four cases against him, he failed to start the work. In one case, he started the work but did not finish it.
Wiltz pleaded no contest to four counts of using a suspended contracting certificate during a governor-declared state of emergency and two counts of grand theft by a contractor.
Earlier this year, a man, who illegally represented himself as a licensed contractor and took $7,000 from a Key West man for home repairs that weren’t performed, has pleaded no contest to criminal charges and been ordered to pay full restitution to the victim.
Michael DeWitt, 51, pleaded no contest this month to grand theft and contracting without a license and, in addition to having to pay the restitution, was placed on probation for two years by Monroe County Judge Mark Wilson. DeWitt has no prior criminal history in Monroe County, State Attorney’s Office spokesman Larry Kahn said.
DeWitt was arrested on Sept. 7, 2018, after an investigation by State Attorney’s Office Investigator Frank Zamora. The victim, who lives on Flagler Avenue, had contacted the State Attorney’s Office after DeWitt repeatedly ignored messages from the victim about the status of the work. The victim, who hired DeWitt based on a recommendation from a friend, signed a contract on Dec. 13, 2017, for DeWitt to fix his roof for $14,200. The victim wrote a check to DeWitt for $7,000 as a deposit and DeWitt cashed it the next day, Kahn said, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
The contract was on letterhead from a construction company from which DeWitt was fired from in October, according to the State Attorney’s Office. The company owner told Zamora that DeWitt did not have permission to use his company’s contract since he was no longer an employee.