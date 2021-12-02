Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez was arrested Tuesday night by City of Hialeah police officers on a domestic violence battery charge, after he reportedly was involved in a fight with his wife and threw a prescription pill bottle in her face.
In the police report, Martinez admitted “he struggles with his prescription drug use.”
Martinez and his wife had been at a bar the night before and he was “drinking and became argumentative,” the Hialeah Police Department report stated. His wife told him to take an Uber home, and then she drove herself home.
Martinez reportedly argued with and insulted his wife before falling asleep, but woke up Tuesday morning “in a rage about the incident from the bar and started throwing things all over the room,” the police report stated.
The two yelled at each other, and the wife said she was “struck by boxes and a drawer” and “felt a strike to the left side of her face,” as “the subject threw an empty pill bottle in her face in his rage,” the report stated.
Police officers observed bruises on her legs and right arm as well, the report stated.
“The victim said the subject suffers from many physical ailments and PTSD,” the report stated. “She said when he runs out of his medication, he turns extremely violent and batters her. The victim claims she has dealt with the domestic violence for years but failed to report the incidents, hoping he would quit his prescription drug abuse.”
Both of the couple’s daughters were home at the time of the fight and corroborated their mother’s accusation of Martinez throwing a pill bottle in her face, the report stated.
One of the daughters also said she had seen her father “hurt her mother before and even push her grandmother to the ground in one of his drug-induced episodes,” the report stated. Martinez “had been physically and emotionally abusive to her and her sisters in the past.”
Martinez denied abusing his wife but admitted “he struggles with his prescription drug use.”
The Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation website listed Martinez as an inmate on a battery charge, being held on $1,500 bond. The website listed a “remark” on the page of “domestic violence.”
Earlier Tuesday evening, Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez confirmed Martinez was being detained and was speaking with detectives at that time.
Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood confirmed that a Hialeah Police Department officer called the county attorney’s office stating Commissioner Martinez had reportedly been involved in a domestic violence issue at a home there. County officials were not provided details about the incident, Livengood said.
It was also unclear why Hialeah police officers called the county attorney’s office regarding the matter.
Commissioner Martinez could not be reached by The Key West Citizen for comment.
In January, police arrested Martinez’s stepdaughter on a misdemeanor battery charge, alleging she reportedly struck the commissioner twice in the face.
Key West Police officers arrested Natalie Guerra, then 24, of Homestead, according to a police report and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Martinez declined to press charges, but the police pursued charges given that he had visible wounds to his head, according to the arrest report. The Department of Children and Families also was called to the home.
The argument that led to the battery was about whether Guerra could take her younger sisters with her to Homestead. Eddie Martinez stated the argument between Guerra and himself occurred in the living room of his home on Simonton Street, according to a police report.
Guerra’s fiance, a male identified as Jeffrey Torres, grabbed Martinez from behind, holding Martinez’s arms down, and Guerra slapped him in the head twice. Torres then let him go and Martinez walked up the stairs and vomited on the staircase, according to the police report.
Torres told police that Martinez “threw a punch at Guerra,” the police report stated.
The day after the incident, Key West Police officers were called to Martinez’s County Commission office on a report of a suspected burglary, because there were papers on the floor, overturned planters and the office was in disarray. Martinez later told police his office was not burglarized.