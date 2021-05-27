A Broward County couple was taken into custody Monday after fleeing from deputies in the Lower Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Zambrano, 21, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, operating a 2016 Toyota sedan, and a 15-year-old female passenger from Hollywood, Florida, were seen by Deputy John Allen as they were driving on the shoulder of U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 7 southbound to avoid bottlenecked traffic due to an FDOT project.
At Mile Marker 5, Deputy Allen activated his lights and siren in an attempt to get the vehicle, traveling at speeds of up to 80 mph, to stop.
The vehicle made an immediate U-turn and fled north on U.S. 1, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph as it forced other vehicles from the roadway while passing recklessly and driving on the shoulder.
Reaching Mile Marker 8, the vehicle changed direction and headed southbound and again, at Mile Marker 4, continued to attempt to avoid deputies, making another U-turn driving northbound on U.S. 1 in the same manner.
Once reaching Mile Marker 8, the vehicle left the roadway and drove along the bike path as it continued to elude law enforcement.
In the interest of public safety, the initial pursuit was terminated. Deputies re-engaged with the vehicle at Mile Marker 11 where the volume of traffic was lighter.
An unsuccessful attempt was made at Mile Marker 15 to deploy spike strips to slow the vehicle as it was able to avoid the tire-deﬂation device by driving into oncoming traffic.
The vehicle continued northbound and turned on Johnson Road at Mile Marker 20 in the direction of the KOA Campground. At the end of the road, the vehicle turned around, heading back toward U.S. 1 and nearly striking a pedestrian walking a dog and two pursuing Sheriff’s Office vehicles.
The suspect vehicle continued northbound on U.S. 1 at nearly 100 mph at Mile Marker 21 where Deputy Ty Torres was able to successfully deploy the spike strips to deﬂate the front and rear driver’s side tires of the vehicle.
At Mile Marker 21.5, the vehicle suddenly turned into the parking lot of Fanci Seafood where the occupants jumped out of the disabled vehicle and led deputies on a foot pursuit. The female complied with deputies’ orders and was taken into custody.
Zambrano, who was observed to have a dark object in his hand, jumped into a canal and attempted to hide under a dock. Initially refusing to comply with deputies’ orders, Zambrano ﬁnally emerged and was also taken into custody. A loaded Glock .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol was recovered on the bottom of the canal where Zambrano had jumped into the water.
A search of the vehicle Zambrano was driving turned up large quantities of marijuana, marijuana wax, marijuana concentrate, four unlabeled prescription bottles containing 39 grams of Xanax tablets, drug paraphernalia, packaging supplies and $932 currency. Deputies also recovered an additional handgun. The loaded Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol was located in the glove box.
Both Zambrano and the female were charged with an array of crimes to include ﬂeeing and eluding, reckless driving, two counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, possession of a ﬁrearm, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drugs without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zambrano currently remains in the Monroe County Detention Center under a $70,000 bond. The female was turned over to the custody of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.