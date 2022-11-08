Authorities have been busy in the past week arresting people suspected of theft and robbery.
A Lower Keys couple has been arrested in the theft of nearly $90,000 from a Sugarloaf Key couple during the course of a year, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Bryon Symington, 41, of Big Coppitt Key, and Elizabeth McKay Jacobson, 40, of Key West, were both charged with multiple counts of fraud and larceny, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Symington and Jacobson were working as caregivers for the couple, who had fallen ill. They had access to the victims’ finances in order to purchase their groceries and other needs. The victims notified the Sheriff’s Office in August when they noticed many unauthorized purchases on their bank statements. They also stated their debit card was not being returned promptly, reports state.
An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit found that the suspects stole $88,935 from the couple from August 2021 to July 2022, according to Linhardt.
Warrants were obtained for both suspects. Symington was booked into jail on Oct. 24 and Jacobson was booked on Nov. 3.
Also on Nov. 3, the Key West Police Department received multiple 911 calls around 4:15 p.m. about a man with a firearm inside the Lime Tree Food Mart, 1816 Flagler Ave.
Osmel Garcia, 47, of Key West, was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Key West Police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Garcia was known to frequent Lime Tree Food Mart and had been kicked out numerous times by the store employees. According to reports, Garcia went into the store and brandished a semi-automatic .32 caliber handgun. Video evidence showed Garcia in the store, pointing the loaded firearm at customers and employees, and eventually turning the gun on himself. Garcia never fired the gun, but he took a beer from the establishment and drank it while waving the gun in the air during the chaos, reports state.
As Key West Police officers and detectives arrived on scene, Garcia was seen locking the entrance/exit door of Lime Tree Food Mart while customers and employees hid throughout the store.
Key West Police gave multiple commands to Garcia to drop the gun and exit the store, and he ultimately tossed the gun outside before exiting the store and being taken into custody.
No injuries were reported in the incident, Crean said. Garcia was transported to the Monroe County Detention Center.
On Saturday, a 27-year-old Key West man was arrested after fleeing on U.S. 1 and resisting arrest.
Joseph Ignacio Silva was charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, battery on a law enforcement officer, and driving with a suspended license, Linhardt said.
The Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a northbound Dodge vehicle with a headlight out at approximately 12:46 a.m. Saturday near Mile Marker 8 when the Dodge sped away, reaching speeds of 90 mph. The vehicle then stopped near Mile Marker 9 after striking a concrete median, which damaged its tires.
Silva, the sole occupant and driver, was ordered out of the vehicle and began tensing and pulling away from deputies. He kicked one deputy in the chest and remained combative in the patrol car, banging his head against the partition, according to reports.
Silva was taken to jail.