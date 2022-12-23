A Fort Myers couple was arrested this week on charges of keeping a toddler in their care in squalid conditions following a traffic stop.
Zachary Sousa Engren, 22, and Jillian Larae Meyers, 20, were both charged with child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Engren was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Meyers faces an additional charge of possession of a concealed firearm without a permit, Linhardt said.
The Sheriff’s Office stopped the Chevrolet sedan the couple was traveling in at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, near Mile Marker 55 following reports of a reckless driver. Engren was the driver. Meyers was a passenger, as well as a 24-year-old male and a 2-year-old child who was in a car seat, Linhardt said.
A strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle, reports state. Deputies found a .40-caliber Glock handgun under the passenger seat, as well as multiple marijuana cigarettes and loose marijuana in the vehicle. The car was filthy, laden with used food containers, clothes and trash, Linhardt said.
There were assorted reptiles and insects in boxes in the trunk. Cockroaches were crawling on the child, who smelled of human waste. Both suspects said the child was in their care and stated they had diapers, but deputies found no diapers in the car. Both Engren and Meyers gave conflicting stories as to when the child last ate. All three adults said they were living in the vehicle, Linhardt said.
Deputies removed the child from the vehicle and notified the Florida Department of Children and Families, Linhardt said. Engren and Meyers were taken to jail, where Engren was being held on $25,000 bond.
The male passenger stated they were in the Keys to collect reptiles and insects. He claimed no knowledge of the drugs or the gun and was not arrested. The child was placed in the care of DCF.