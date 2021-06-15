A 74-year-old Cudjoe Key man was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation for possession of undersized dolphin.
Lower Keys Marine Deputy Ed Swogger was on patrol in the Key West Harbor on Saturday, June 12, at approximately 1:42 p.m. when he stopped a white catamaran for a safety inspection. There were four occupants on board and no safety violations were found.
There were five dolphin in a cooler, three of which were under the 20-inch fork length minimum size limit.
Vance Woodrow Bretz stated he caught the three, short dolphin. Bretz was cited for the violations.
