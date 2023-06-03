A United States Customs and Border Protection field agent assigned to the Tampa/Miami Field Office was arrested on Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and cyberstalking.

Scott Hatfield, 38, of Key West, was arrested after an alleged verbal and physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend outside Body Zone Fitness at Overseas Market.

