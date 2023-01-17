Jury selection continued Friday in the capital murder trial of Steven Matthew Wolf, who is charged with the 2018 murder of 51-year-old Michelle Rena Osborne.

A potential pool of 300 jurors was brought in and as of late last week, and no jurors had been seated. Prosecuting and defense attorneys whittled the field to 54 potential jurors. Opening arguments are set to begin Tuesday, Jan. 17, because of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday Monday. Judge Mark Jones is presiding over the case.