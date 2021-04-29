A 23-year-old Miami motorist was arrested Saturday after heroin and other drugs were found in his car, sheriff’s deputies said.
Cesar Eduardo Diaz Vazquez was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Deputy Cristian Santos was conducting speed enforcement near Mile Marker 96 on U.S. 1 at approximately 1:51 a.m. when he observed an Infiniti car traveling 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. Deputy Santos saw some marijuana when the driver, identified as Diaz Vazquez, opened the glove box.
A search of the car turned up 14 grams of heroin in separate packaged baggies for sale, three bags of marijuana candies and $881 in suspected drug proceeds. Diaz Vazquez was taken to jail, according to Linhardt.