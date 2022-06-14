Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an off-duty Miami-Dade Police Department Officer on charges of fleeing from deputies on U.S. 1 early Sunday morning.
Donovan William Rojas, 26, was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding and driving under the influence, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
“I want to thank my officers for acting quickly in this case,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “Though this suspect’s behavior put his life, innocent civilian lives, and the lives of my officers in danger, I view this as a singular case and not indicative of the Miami-Dade Police Department as a whole, which remains a close and important law enforcement partner to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.”
Deputy Joel Torres observed a Chrysler 300 speeding northbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 101 at approximately 3:57 a.m., according to Linhardt. Deputy Torres activated his lights and siren and attempted a traffic stop as the Chrysler reached speeds greater than 110 mph.
The Chrysler continued to speed northbound and failed to stop for additional deputies who also activated their lights and sirens. The Chrysler also failed to maintain its lane, swerved and nearly struck other vehicles until finally slowing and stopping near Mile Marker 105, Linhardt said.
The driver, Rojas, identified himself as a member of the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Chrysler as his unmarked agency vehicle, according to Linhardt.
Once Rojas’ vehicle was stopped, Deputies observed emergency lights activated on the visor of the Chrysler. The emergency lights were only visible from the windshield of the unmarked vehicle. Deputies did not see the emergency lights during the pursuit, Linhardt said.
Rojas had difficulty standing and appeared to be intoxicated. Rojas was taken to jail, according to Linhardt.