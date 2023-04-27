Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three people in two separate stolen vehicle incidents on Tuesday, April 25.
Deputies arrested a 36-year-old Ohio man after he reportedly drove from the Sheriff’s Office in a van reported stolen out of Key West, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.
Deputies arrested Evan Joseph Dodge on charges of fleeing and eluding, DUI, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Linhardt said. Additional charges with the Key West Police Department may also be pending.
Deputies spotted the van northbound at about 4:41 p.m. on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 18. Deputies placed spike strips in front of the van, but Dodge did not stop and continued northbound on its rims, Linhardt said.
Dodge eventually stopped near Mile Marker 30 and was taken into custody without further incident, Linhardt said. Dodge stated he had been smoking methamphetamine, according to reports. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
Also on Tuesday, deputies arrested two men after reportedly breaking into a Stock Island impound yard and leaving with a car that had been previously towed, Linhardt said.
Deputies arrested Rory Peter Stien, 32, of Australia, and Stephen George Yetman, 36, of Boston, on charges of burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle, Linhardt said.
Deputies were called to Arnold’s Towing at approximately 7:55 p.m. regarding a vehicle theft. Security video showed two men, later identified as Stien and Yetman, forcing open the yard gate, causing approximately $5,000 in damage, and leaving in a Chevrolet Camaro, Linhardt said.
Deputies pulled over the Camaro on U.S. 1 in Marathon shortly after reviewing the security video. Stien and Yetman were inside. They were wearing the same clothes as seen on the video. Stien admitted the car was stolen from the tow yard, Linhardt said.