Monroe County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies have been busy in recent days chasing down motorists.
Deputies arrested a 21-year-old Tavernier man on Saturday after he had reportedly struck a pedestrian with a sport utility vehicle and left the scene the night before, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Kyle James Fejnas was charged with hit-and-run.
The crash occurred at approximately 11:10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Mile Marker 97 on U.S. 1. Paramedics arrived to find a 22-year-old man injured in the roadway. Two other male witnesses stated the three of them were leaving work at a nearby resort. The two were walking ahead of the victim on the shoulder when they heard a crash. They turned and saw the victim injured and a black truck or SUV speeding away, Linhardt said.
The victim was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center, where he was later listed in stable condition, according to Linhardt.
Deputy Joel Torres found a driver side mirror in the roadway with numbers identifying it as a Chrysler or Dodge. The Sheriff’s Office later received information that Fejnas was the driver. A records check revealed Fejnas drives a black 2020 Dodge SUV, Linhardt said.
Deputy Torres went to Fejnas’ residence on Saturday and saw a 2002 black Dodge SUV with a side view mirror missing and other damage. Fejnas admitted to hitting someone in the road and leaving the scene and was taken to jail, Linhardt said.
On Tuesday, deputies arrested a 25-year-old man on a motorcycle after he fled from deputies on U.S. 1. Cristofer Genao was charged with two counts of fleeing and eluding and not having a driver’s license or motorcycle endorsement, Linhardt said.
The incident began at 4:54 p.m. when the Sheriff’s Office received word of a reckless motorcycle southbound on U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 111 passing on the shoulder at a high rate of speed.
Deputy Victor Morales spotted the motorcycle at Mile Marker 104 traveling 81 mph in a 45-mph zone. Deputy Morales attempted to stop the motorcycle, but it reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. Deputy Morales terminated his pursuit for safety reasons, Linhardt said.
Detective Garrett Bragg spotted the motorcycle at Mile Marker 88. Detective Bragg estimated the motorcycle to be traveling 65 mph in a 45-mph zone. Detective Bragg attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle accelerated to speeds in excess of 80 mph. Detective Bragg terminated his pursuit for safety reasons, Linhardt said.
Sgt. Gregg Johnson spotted the motorcycle at Mile Marker 86.7 as it approached his patrol car from the rear on U.S. 1. Sgt. Johnson estimated the motorcycle to be traveling 65 mph in a 45-mph zone. Deputy Nestor Argote pulled onto U.S. 1 behind the motorcycle and turned on his lights and siren. Sgt. Johnson also turned on his lights and siren. The motorcycle pulled over and stopped at Mile Marker 86.4, Linhardt said.
The motorcyclist was identified as Genao. Genao passed other vehicles illegally multiple times during the incident, using the center turn lane and shoulder of the highway. Genao was taken to jail, Linhardt said.