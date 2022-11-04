Key West Police officers and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been busy recently with a variety of arrests, including three Marathon men charged in drug-related cases.
On Friday, Oct. 28, the Key West Police Department Special Investigations Unit arrested Thomas Scancarelli, 60, on multiple narcotics-related charges, including trafficking in cocaine.
A search warrant executed at Scancarelli’s residence led to detectives finding more than 51 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of MDMA (Molly), 44 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 27 grams of marijuana and over $6,000 in cash, according to Key West Police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Scancarelli was taken to the Monroe County Jail and was being held $260,000 bond.
Three Middle Keys residents were also arrested recently on drug-related charges.
Enrique Valdes Sr., 67, of Marathon was arrested Monday, Oct. 31, following a search warrant that yielded two ounces of cocaine and nearly $30,000 in cash.
Valdes was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in addition to cocaine trafficking, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The search warrant occurred on the 10000 block of 2nd Avenue, gulfside.
Detectives found 56.8 grams of cocaine and $28,960 in suspected drug proceeds at the residence.
Valdes also had three arrest warrants for other cocaine-related violations.
On Friday, Oct. 28, two Marathon men were arrested following a traffic stop that yielded four ounces of fentanyl.
Zachary Scott Simpson, 26, and Miguel Gary Gonsalves, 41, were both charged with trafficking fentanyl, according to Linhardt.
Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a southbound Ford pickup on U.S. 1 in the city of Layton around midnight for following two closely and crossing the double yellow line.
K9 Coral alerted to the odor of drugs and 4.1 ounces of fentanyl were found on Simpson. Gonsalves stated Simpson pays him in drugs to drive to Homestead, where Simpson purchases the narcotics.
Both men were taken to jail.
In a non-drug related case, a 38-year-old Sarasota man was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 1, for beating and choking a woman, leaving her covered in bruises with severe injuries all over her body.
Christopher Wesley Lockett was charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery, and tampering with evidence, according to Linhardgt.
The attack occurred Saturday, Oct. 29, at a motel on Grassy Key. Lockett began slapping and punching the 40-year-old victim with a closed fist. He choked her until she lost consciousness with a belt and necklace multiple times. Lockett told the woman he was going to kill her, reports state.
The victim suffered injuries to her eyes, a broken nose and injuries to her brain. She was taken to Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon and then to Kendal Regional Medical Center in Miami.
Lockett attempted to clean up the crime scene before deputies arrived.
Warrants were obtained for his arrest, and he was arrested by law enforcement in Sarasota.