The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office cited two men for reportedly harvesting undersized fish in two separate incidents.
Marine Deputy Nelson Sanchez conducted a vessel stop at Indian Key Fill on Saturday, May 28, involving a small vessel. He conducted a resource inspection and found five undersized mutton snapper with the largest being 15 inches and the smallest being 8 inches, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Mutton snapper are required to be at least 18 inches in length to harvest. Mark Stuart Rodgers, 60, of Islamorada stated he caught the fish and was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation. The fish were returned to the water dead, Linhardt said.
Deputy Jason Farr was on marine patrol near Mile Marker 99 off Key Largo Sunday when he observed two men fishing in a small vessel, Linhardt said. One of the men, later identified as Julio Marquez Olivera, 59, of Miami, tossed two fish in the water as Deputy Farr approached. Deputy Farr observed sharks consuming the fish and he was unable to retrieve them. Olivera admitted he threw an undersized mangrove snapper and an undersized yellowtail snapper in the water. He was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation for possession of undersized mangrove snapper and yellowtail snapper as well as obstructing an investigation.