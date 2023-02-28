Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies made multiple drug-related arrests in the past several days including a man training to be a law enforcement officer.
On Thursday, sheriff’s deputies arrested a 23-year-old law enforcement academy cadet, who is not affiliated with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, after deputies reportedly found marijuana in his vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
“I want to thank those who came forward in this case, which led to this man’s arrest before he became a law enforcement officer,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.
Deputies arrested Michael Alexis Ramirez, of Homestead, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The Sheriff’s Office was notified that Ramirez had marijuana in his vehicle, Linhardt said.
In the vehicle, deputies found about 4.4 ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, plastic baggies used for drug sales, a glass pipe, a 9mm handgun and ammunition, Linhardt said.
On Friday, deputies arrested a 31-year-old Big Coppitt Key man following a traffic stop in which he reportedly admitted using his tax return money to buy a pound of marijuana, Linhardt said.
Deputies arrested Alexander Rey Rivero on charges of possession of marijuana and driving without a valid driver’s license, according to Linhardt.
The Sheriff’s Office stopped Rivero in a vehicle for driving 35 mph in a 25 mph zone on Calle Tres on Rockland Key at approximately 8:13 p.m. There was a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle as well as on Rivero, Linhardt said.
Rivero admitted to driving without a valid driver’s license, admitting to possessing the marijuana, described where it was located in the vehicle, and stated he bought the pound of marijuana for $500 using his IRS return, Linhardt said. He was taken to jail.
On Sunday, deputies arrested a 57-year-old Stock Island man for reportedly driving a stolen moped on a bicycle path and fleeing from a deputy, Linhardt said. Deputies arrested Richard Wade Gulley on charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting without violence, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gulley had warrants for his arrest from the state of Missouri, Linhardt said.
Deputies observed Gulley riding a moped southbound on a bicycle path near Mile Marker 7 at approximately 12:37 a.m. Gulley failed to stop, turned onto 2nd Street on Stock Island, and then made another turn into Wrecker’s Cay apartments, before attempting to flee on foot. He was quickly detained, Linhardt said.
On Thursday, deputies arrested a 49-year-old Key Largo man with warrants for drug sales. He was also arrested on charges after attempting to flee from deputies, Linhardt said. Mark Anthony Vera faces new charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of cocaine, Linhardt said.
Sheriff’s Office Deputies were attempting to arrest Vera on foot at approximately 10 a.m. on Lignumvitae Drive when Vera attempted to flee. Vera dropped plastic baggies containing .8 grams of fentanyl, one gram of crack cocaine, a glass pipe, and a razor blade, Linhardt said. He was quickly apprehended and taken to jail.