The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been busy with a variety of crimes since the beginning of the new year.
On Tuesday, a man and woman were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop.
Carina Adrienne Justin, 28, of Stock Island, was charged with trafficking heroin and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Marsello Eaddy Billups, 46, of Key West, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A blue, southbound Nissan Sentra on U.S. 1 was reportedly not staying in its lane and erratically varying its speed. The Nissan was stopped at 2:30 a.m. at a gas station on Summerland Key in order to check on the condition of the driver, later identified as Justin. Billups was the passenger. Both appeared nervous and were avoiding answering routine questions. When asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, Billups stated there was marijuana in the vehicle and that it was his.
K9 Coral alerted to drugs in the vehicle.
About .3 grams of marijuana was found on the passenger seat as well a white powdery substance that tested positive for amphetamines. A digital scale was also found in the car.
A baggie containing 7.3 grams of heroin and another baggie containing .5 grams of amphetamines were found in Justin’s pockets.
Justin admitted they drove to Miami to buy heroin.
Both were taken to jail.
On Monday, a 43-year-old Miami man was arrested following a traffic stop in which more than six ounces of cocaine and more than $3,000 in cash were found.
Lazaro Rodriguez was charged with trafficking cocaine.
Deputies stopped a 2014 Ford Explorer at approximately 9:09 a.m. on U.S. 1 near 63rd Street for weaving and changing lanes without using turn signals.
K9 Coral responded and alerted to drugs in the vehicle.
Approximately 6.1 ounces of cocaine and $3,074 in cash in suspected drug proceeds were found in the vehicle.
Rodriguez stated the cocaine was his as there was a female passenger in the vehicle. Rodriguez stated he buys the cocaine in Miami and sells it in the Keys.
Rodriguez was taken to jail.
The passenger was not charged.
Meanwhile, on Monday morning, a 63-year-old man was found dead on a sleeping cot inside a tent at a campsite on Big Pine Key.
The man was found in the woods off 24th Lane at approximately 8:47 a.m. by another homeless person.
The release of his name is pending notification of next-of-kin.
Foul play is not believed to a factor in the death.
Autopsy results are pending.
Late Monday, a 34-year-old Key West man was arrested for inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl.
Giancarlo Espinosa was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim under the age of 12.
The case began in October when a Key West Police Officer contacted the Sheriff’s Office regarding the victim’s statements to that officer. The Key West police officer stated the victim told her that Espinosa had touched her inappropriately in her private area, reports state.
The victim then told Sheriff’s Office investigators the same and that Espinosa also described his genital area to the victim and asked if she would consider dating him if she were older. The victim stated Espinosa has talked to her in appropriate ways about her/his body in the past.
The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified as well as the State Attorney’s Office.
A warrant was issued for Espinosa’s arrest.
Espinosa was booked into jail on Monday.