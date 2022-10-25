A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its own detectives on Friday on a misdemeanor battery charge after a reported altercation with another detective at a sheriff’s substation.
Sgt. Nicholis Joseph Whiteman, 38, was charged following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt. He is suspended without pay pending an internal affairs investigation, Linhardt said.
Sgt. Whiteman grabbed the 46-year-old male detective and put him in a wrestling-type hold without his consent while both were at the Sheriff’s Office Substation on Plantation Key on Oct. 12, Linhardt said. The other detective sustained minor injuries and is currently unable to return to work, Linhardt said.
“This matter will be fully investigated and I will take appropriate action,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.
Sgt. Whiteman is stationed in the Upper Keys. He has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office since Oct. 27, 2008.
On Saturday, deputies arrested two teenagers after they fled from deputies in a reported stolen Jeep on U.S. 1, Linhardt said.
Eric Townes, 17 of Stock Island, was charged with grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run involving property damage, vehicle burglary, petit theft and driving without a license, Linhardt said.
Gino King, 15 of Key West, was charged with accessory to grand theft auto, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing in a posted construction site, Linhardt said.
The Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 5:23 a.m. of a reckless driver, later identified as Townes, northbound near Mile Marker 62. Deputies observed the Jeep speeding and driving on the shoulder. The Jeep did not stop for deputies, according to Linhardt.
The Jeep reached speeds of 90 mph and the pursuit was terminated for safety reasons. The Jeep eventually turned onto Galleon Road and both suspects then fled on foot. The Jeep was confirmed to be stolen out of Key West. A small amount of marijuana was found inside the vehicle, Linhardt said. King was found shortly thereafter. Townes was located later Saturday morning.
Last week, deputies arrested a 24-year-old Peyton, Colorado man was arrested for reportedly brandishing a handgun during a road rage incident on U.S. 1, Linhardt said.
Tyler Austin Marshall was charged with aggravated battery on Thursday. There were no reported injuries in the incident, according to Linhardt.
The victim notified the Sheriff’s Office at approximately 4 p.m. that a man driving a red Mazda sedan displayed a firearm while both vehicles were southbound near Mile Marker 93. The victim later stated the suspect, identified as Marshall, changed lanes multiple times and was preventing her from passing. The victim stated she feared for her life, Linhardt said.
The Mazda was stopped a short time later. Marshall confessed to displaying a 9mm Ruger handgun. The gun was placed into evidence. Marshall was taken to jail. Two other passengers in the Mazda were not arrested, Linhardt said.