Middle Keys Marine Sheriff’s Office Deputy Willie Guerra made two large wildlife cases over the weekend, one involving an arrest.
Luis Martinez, 48, of Miami, was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation on Saturday after Deputy Guerra found him in possession of six undersized mutton snapper. He was also cited for over-the-limit mutton snapper. Martinez was fishing on the Long Key Bridge, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Lazaro Rodriguez Alonso, 38, of Miami, was arrested Sunday while fishing on the south end of the Seven Mile Bridge after Deputy Guerra spotted him spearfishing. Deputy Guerra inspected his catch and found him in possession of 11 wrung, out-of-season lobsters with six lobsters undersized. Alonso also had an undersized, out-of-season black grouper. Alonso was taken to jail and charged with possession of out-of-season, speared, undersized, over-the-limit, wrung lobster tails in the water. He had no measuring device. He was also was charged with possession of an out-of-season, undersized black grouper, Linhardt said.
For more information on fishing regulations go to www.myfwc.com.