A 21-year-old Sheriff’s Office detention deputy assigned to the Monroe County jail on Stock Island was fired Thursday after he picked up and slammed a detainee to the ground.
Former corrections deputy Jacarius John Rahming has also been charged criminally with battery, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay fired Jacarius John Rahming after learning of the April 6 incident, Linhardt said.
A Sheriff’s Office incident report stated Rahming was “attacking an inmate.” A surveillance camera recorded the attack. There was no audio on the recording.
Rahming walks into the view of the camera and then shortly afterwards the inmate is seen walking past him heading towards the bunks. Rahming then follows the inmate toward the bunks and stops at the beginning of the pod, the sheriff’s report stated.
Both the inmate and Rahming are talking to each other as the inmate begins walking toward Rahming. The inmate becomes within 3 feet of Rahming and then Rahming begins to walk toward him. The inmate begins to walk backwards with his hands by his side while Rahming continues to walk towards him. The inmate continues to walk backwards away from Rahming to the end of the pod and Rahming continued to walk toward him and backed him into the wall, the report stated.
Rahming and the inmate are then standing face to face for a couple seconds and then Rahming grabs him and pushes him into the wall. Rahming and the inmate then grapple. Rahming then picks up the inmate, with both feet off the ground, and slams him onto the ground and gets on top of him, the report stated.
Another inmate attempted to break up the fight but could not do so. Rahming is then seen on top of Turner wrestling and throwing punches for approximately one minute until the back-up deputies arrive, the report stated. The initial back up deputies appear to try and pull Rahming off of the inmate but struggle to do so for a short period of time, according to the report.
The back up deputies are then able to pull Rahming off of the inmate and then handcuff the inmate. While the deputies lift the inmate to his feet, the inmate turns toward Rahming and attempts to spit on Rahming. Other deputies then have to restrain Rahming as he tried to go after the inmate. The inmate is then escorted out of the dormitory, the report stated.
“I will not tolerate abusive behavior and demand everyone under my command act professionally at all times,” said Sheriff Ramsay said. “I will always be transparent with the public, when it comes to the good as well as the bad. I want you to hear it from me first.”
The detainee was not seriously injured in the incident. Rahming has been with the department for about a year, hired on Feb. 24, 2020. His salary was $52,195, Linhardt said.