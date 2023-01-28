Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested two and a warrant has been issued for a third person after reportedly robbing an intellectually disabled person seeking a ride to Miami.
Deputies arrested Thomas Edward Dixon, 49, of Homestead, Florida, on charges of aggravated battery and robbery, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt. Authorities also arrested him on charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession of a drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving a false name to law enforcement. Dixon also had warrants for his arrest for violation of parole, Linhardt said.
Deputies arrested Jennifer Marie Taylor, 44, of Stock Island, on charges of aiding and abetting a felony, Linhardt said. A warrant was obtained Friday for the arrest of Keyonbie Nashamba Humphrey, 41, of Homestead, on charges of aggravated battery and robbery, according to Linhardt.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive at approximately 2:13 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, after a motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man covered in blood who was flagging down passersby, Linhardt said. The intellectually disabled victim explained he was robbed of $2,000 while en route to Miami International Airport. The victim was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head. The suspect was able to identify or give a description of the suspects, Linhardt said.
The victim stated he paid Taylor $300 to drive him to Miami. While en route north, Taylor turned onto Rockland Drive and stopped. Taylor kicked the victim out of the car. Dixon and Humphrey were lying in wait. The victim was beaten with the butt of a handgun and $2,000 was stolen from him. His luggage was ransacked and he was left injured in the gravel, Linhardt said.
The Sheriff’s Office stopped a taxi shortly thereafter driving suspiciously in the area, with Dixon and Taylor inside. Dixon had blood on his hands and under his fingernails. An ounce of cocaine, 5.6 grams of heroin and Aripiprazole pills were found in the taxi near where Dixon was sitting. More than $1,100 in cash was also found in Dixon’s possession, Linhardt said.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Humphrey is asked to call Detective Sgt. Linda Mixon at 305-731-8139 or Crime Stoppers at 866-471-8477.
In a separate incident, deputies arrested two men Thursday after they were reportedly found to be staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission, Linhardt said.
Deputies arrested John Thomas Wehrle, 63, of Cape Coral, Florida, and Charles Norton Huston, 60, of Grand Junction, Colorado, on charges of burglary and trespassing, Linhardt said.
Deputies was called to a residence on Jolly Roger Drive at approximately 8 p.m. regarding a burglary. Wehrle and Huston were both inside when deputies arrived. The victim — who was out of town and reached via phone — stated she knows Wehrle, but gave neither him nor anyone else permission to be in her residence, Linhardt said.
The suspects stated they gained entry through an unlocked door and “assumed” they could be there. They were taken to jail.