For the third time in roughly a year, Monroe County authorities have arrested a suspected drug dealer on murder charges stemming from the overdose of a person who purchased drugs from one of the suspected dealers.

sather

Sather

Deputies arrested Alexis Joy Sather, 23, of Marathon, on charges of murder on Wednesday, March 15, for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose of 53-year-old Amanda Roberts of Grassy Key, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

tohara@keysnews.com