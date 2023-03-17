For the third time in roughly a year, Monroe County authorities have arrested a suspected drug dealer on murder charges stemming from the overdose of a person who purchased drugs from one of the suspected dealers.
Deputies arrested Alexis Joy Sather, 23, of Marathon, on charges of murder on Wednesday, March 15, for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose of 53-year-old Amanda Roberts of Grassy Key, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Roberts was found dead at her residence on Sept. 2, 2022. Evidence of drug use was found at the scene, Linhardt said. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be a fentanyl and diazepam overdose. The ensuing investigation showed Sather sold Roberts the fentanyl that led to her death, Linhardt said.
“I hope this message is very clear; quit selling this poison in our community, it is ruining lives and killing people,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “If you sell these drugs and someone dies, we will pursue murder charges against you.”
The Sheriff’s Office Special Operations and Major Crimes divisions, as well as the State Attorney’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration, worked collaboratively on the case.
Sather was already in jail on other drug-related charges when she was additionally charged with Roberts’ death, Linhardt said.
Last month, deputies arrested a 39-year-old former Marathon resident in Beaufort, South Carolina for his role in the drug-related death of 42-year-old Brandon Marr of Grassy Key, and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case.
Ronald Meyers III was charged with murder and the use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, according to Linhardt. An arrest warrant was obtained for Meyers’ former Marathon roommate, Jeremiah Judson Johnson, 42, who remains at large, also on charges of murder and the use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, Linhardt said.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of an overdose death on Grassy Key in February 2022 where Marr’s body was discovered at a friend’s apartment. His death was caused by a combination of alcohol and cocaine use, Linhardt said.
The Major Crimes Unit and Special Operations Detectives worked with members of the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office and discovered Marr had contacted Meyers several times to purchase cocaine in the hours before his death, Linhardt said.
Meyers was unable to facilitate the transaction but made arrangements for Johnson to sell Marr the cocaine on his behalf, Linhardt said. Detectives executed a search warrant at the suspects’ residence and obtained evidence of that communication between Meyers and Johnson. Meyers and Johnson also removed evidence from their residence upon learning Marr died.
Anyone with information about Johnson’s location is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division at 305-289-2410.
In January 2022, prosecutors filed criminal charges against a 52-year-old Key Largo man who reportedly supplied crack cocaine to a woman who later died after ingesting the drug.
The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office charged Anthony Earl Fuller with homicide-negligent manslaughter following an investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. If convicted, Fuller could face life in prison. The case began on Aug. 14, 2021, when the Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit Detectives responded to a Key Largo residence on 78th Avenue regarding the death of 51-year-old Jennifer Winslow, Linhardt said.
The investigation revealed Winslow ingested crack cocaine just prior to her death, Linhardt said. Further investigation revealed Fuller provided or sold her the drugs, according to Linhardt.
The Sheriff’s Office worked closely with the State Attorney’s Office in developing the case. This was the first time a suspected drug dealer in Monroe County has faced homicide or manslaughter charges for supplying drugs to a person who died after taking them, Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward said.
State law allows for such charges against people who supply others with drugs, and such cases have been tried in other circuit courts in Florida, Ward said.
Fuller was already in jail at the time of his arrest on other drug-related charges when he was additionally charged in this case.