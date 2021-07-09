Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an armed 36-year-old Buffalo, New York man on Tuesday on charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer and unlawfully carrying a handgun.
Deputies also charged Yanys Johnson Delgado with contempt of court for violating a New York court’s orders that he not be in possession of a firearm, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Delgado flagged down Deputy Christopher Aguanno at approximately noon near a business on the 13000 block of the Overseas Highway in Marathon. Delgado claimed he was working on a tax fraud investigation that involved a Marathon business, Linhardt said.
Deputy Aguanno asked for his identification, and Delgado displayed a police badge in his wallet. Delgado said he was a police officer. Deputy Aguanno asked for his credentials. Delgado presented a blue identification card that stated “Buffalo Special Police.” The card also had his name and picture on it, Linhardt said.
Deputy Aguanno asked Delgado again if he was police officer and Delgado said he was a special police officer. Deputy Aguanno asked Delgado if he was a sworn law enforcement officer. Delgado said no, he was a special police officer, Linhardt said.
Deputy Aguanno found a loaded Glock .380-caliber pistol concealed in Delgado’s waistband, Linhardt said.
Delgado admitted he was not a sworn police officer after Deputy Aguanno learned of the court order that he was not to be in possession of firearms. Delgado was taken to jail, Linhardt said.