Fake rideshare driver faces sexual assault charge

Teixeira

A 32-year-old Stock Island man pretending to be a rideshare driver was arrested Thursday for exposing himself and touching a female passenger against her will, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Enmanuel Noslen Teixeira was charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, battery and indecent exposure, according to a news release from Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.