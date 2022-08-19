Fake rideshare driver faces sexual assault charge

A 32-year-old Stock Island man pretending to be a rideshare driver was arrested Thursday for exposing himself and touching a female passenger against her will, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Enmanuel Noslen Teixeira was charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, battery and indecent exposure, according to a news release from Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The 45-year-old female stated she was drinking on the 200 block of Duval Street sometime before 1 a.m. when she attempted to get a rideshare home, but added she had never before used the phone app. A silver SUV approached and she got in after the driver, Teixeira, stated he was with the rideshare company.
During the ride, Teixeira exposed himself and repeatedly asked the victim to touch him — advances she repeatedly rebuked, reports state. He attempted to pull up her dress, grabbed her wrist and put his hands on her legs, all the while she told him to stop and to let her out of the SUV, which he declined to do. He eventually dropped the victim off at her residence, Linhardt said. The woman also told deputies she got an odd feeling before he assaulted her, adding she felt the driver was not really a rideshare driver.
Deputies found a silver SUV, identified the driver as Teixeira and learned that although Teixeira had a rideshare company’s logo on his SUV, he was not working for the company. The victim identified Teixeira as the suspect, reports state.
Teixeira was taken to jail, where he was being held without bond.