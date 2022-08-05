Get Involved

Marathon-based fish wholesaler Elite Sky International Inc. is under a federal indictment for allegedly labeling shark fins and foreign lobster as Florida spiny lobster, shown above, for export to China.

 Photo provided

Just days before the start of the regular lobster season, the largest wholesale seafood broker in the Florida Keys is under a federal indictment for allegedly labeling shark fins and foreign lobster as Florida spiny lobster for export to China.

Spiny lobster is a nearly $35 million fishery in the Keys and arguably the most lucrative.

