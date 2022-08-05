Marathon-based fish wholesaler Elite Sky International Inc. is under a federal indictment for allegedly labeling shark fins and foreign lobster as Florida spiny lobster, shown above, for export to China.
Just days before the start of the regular lobster season, the largest wholesale seafood broker in the Florida Keys is under a federal indictment for allegedly labeling shark fins and foreign lobster as Florida spiny lobster for export to China.
Spiny lobster is a nearly $35 million fishery in the Keys and arguably the most lucrative.
The federal government filed two counts in June against Elite Sky International Inc., a Marathon-based fish wholesaler, for violating the Lacey Act, which makes it illegal to submit any false record, label or identification of fish, wildlife or plants intended to be exported, sold or purchased in interstate or foreign commerce.
The violations took place between November 2018 and October 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Elite Sky is a Florida corporation and licensed seafood wholesaler located at 1100 Overseas Highway. Its president, Chen Ting Yee, is a resident of Flushing, New York, according to corporation filings.
Unable to satisfy customer demand in China, Elite purchased 63,095 pounds of spiny lobster from Nicaragua and Belize, co-mingled it with catch purchased domestically and identified the seafood as “Live Florida Spiny Lobster, Product of U.S.A.” on airway bills of lading and export records, the U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges.
Elite is also accused for acquiring 5,666 pounds of various species of shark fins purchased from a licensed commercial fisherman in Florida, which the federal government says was falsely labeled as “spiny lobster” or “frozen fish.”
The seafood products were packaged and transported from Marathon to Miami International Airport or Fort Lauderdale International Airport, where the ships were loaded aboard aircraft as air freight for transport to China, the indictment states.
The maximum penalty on the two false labeling counts is five years’ probation and $500,000, or twice the gain from the illegal sale, whichever is greater.
Conch Key-based commercial fisherman Gary Nichols described Elite Sky as the largest spiny lobster buyer and broker “in the world.” The company has a tank at its Marathon operation that can house 350,000 pounds of live lobster, said Nichols, who has been selling Florida spiny lobster to Elite Sky for 12 years.
“They have four trucks going up and down the road at any given time,” Nichols said. “They buy all my lobsters. I am expecting to start selling them on Saturday. If they can’t buy them, the price would be bad. ... They are known for paying high prices.”
Nichols talked with the buyer at Elite Sky on Thursday and said he was reassured the company can continue to buy and sell spiny lobster.
Yee declined to comment when contacted by the Keys Citizen on Thursday.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment prior to press time.
The 2022 recreational and commercial spiny lobster season starts Saturday, Aug. 6, and runs through March 31, 2023.