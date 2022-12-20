Federal prosecutors have charged Big Pine Key resident Wendy C. Kilheffer, 77, with violating the Endangered Species Act by shooting and killing a Key deer in November.
People familiar with the shooting claim that Kilheffer shot the deer near the corner of Independence Avenue and Ship’s Way on Nov. 16 on Big Pine Key because the animal appeared to be severely injured and she thought the animal needed to be put down.
The Key deer had been injured for several days and was tangled in rope at some point. Photos of the deer had been circulating on Facebook showing the deer covered in cuts, abrasions and injuries with what looks like road rash from being possibly dragged or dragging itself along the ground or pavement. One photo showed the deer with the rope tangled in its antlers.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement was informed that a Key deer was shot and killed on a residential lot on Big Pine Key, spokeswoman Jennifer M. Koches confirmed at the time. A federal wildlife officer, as well as officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, responded to the scene.
State and federal officers investigated this case, with support from the National Fish and Wildlife Service Forensics Laboratory in Ashland, Oregon and the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Watts-FitzGerald is prosecuting the case.
Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and David Pharo, resident agent-in-charge of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement Miami field office, announced the charges on Friday, Dec. 16.
Kilheffer could face a possible term of imprisonment of up to one year if convicted and would also be subject to a fine of up to $100,000 and a period of supervised release of up to one year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Congress enacted the ESA to conserve threatened and endangered species, as well as the ecosystems upon which they depend. “Endangered species” means any species, or part thereof, which is in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range. The Key deer (Odocoileus viginianus clavium) is included within the list of designated endangered species set forth in federal regulations.
Kilheffer was arraigned and released on $10,000 bond last week. Kilheffer’s attorney, David Paul Horan, declined to comment on Monday.