A Monroe County Fire Rescue firefighter paramedic assigned to the Trauma Star helicopter program has been arrested for tampering with evidence and official misconduct, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Damian Roberto Suarez, 44, of Miami, lied to detectives about his knowledge of an ongoing investigation into the theft of narcotics from the Trauma Star hangar, Linhardt said. Suarez also deleted text messages and pictures from his phone concerning the investigation after he was told not to do so, as the texts could be evidence in a criminal case.
“Although this is a troubling case, it does not reflect the vast majority of the men and women at Monroe County Fire Rescue. That said, anyone who obstructs a criminal investigation under these circumstances will be held accountable,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay.”
Suarez’s arrest follows the arrest earlier this month of former Chief Flight Nurse Lynda Rusinowski, 56, who was charged with two counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, two counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, and two counts of official misconduct.
Monroe County Fire Rescue alerted the Sheriff’s Office in late July of missing narcotics and discrepancies in its controlled substances logs.
The Sheriff’s Office said Rusinowski took morphine and midazolam, a sedative, and then altered or falsified records in an attempt to conceal the thefts.
The Trauma Star program is a partnership between the Sheriff’s Office, fire rescue and the Monroe County Commission. The Sheriff’s Office staffs the pilots, while the flight nurses and flight paramedics are staffed by fire rescue.