Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers have cited a commercial fishing boat captain with a variety of fishing violations after he and his crew was reportedly found in possession of 2,611 pompano fish above the commercial bag limit for that species of fish, and 76 of the fish were reportedly smaller than the allowed size limit.
FWC officers initially cited Ronald Birren, 52 of Hernando Beach, on Feb. 28 with harvesting more than the allowed number of fish and violating size limits, after Birren was fishing about 20 miles off Big Pine Key in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the FWC. The case has since been handed over to the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office for prosecution and Birren has been charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of pompano over the commercial bag limit and a misdemeanor count of harvesting pompano under the required size limit, according to Assistant State Attorney Nick Trovato.
Birren faces up to 60 days in jail on each count, $500 fine on each count or six months probation, Trovato said.
Birren harvested the bycatch 2,711 pompano roughly 5 miles south of the Pompano Endorsement Zone, where the daily commercial bag limit drops from an unlimited catch to 100 fish, a FWC report stated. Birren and his crew were catching the fish using gillnets, according to the FWC. The officers were able to track the movements of the boat while it was fishing using a satellite vessel monitoring system commercial fishermen are required to have aboard their vessels
The crew was targeting Spanish mackerel and the harvest of pompano is allowed as bycatch, according to state fishery regulations.
The pompano was offloaded at a commercial fish house in Everglades City and sold to a fish house in Naples for $6,800 to the FWC and the check was entered into evidence at the FWC Marathon office, according to the FWC.
The Pompano Endorsement Zone (PEZ) is a zone created that allows commercial fishermen who hold a pompano endorsement (PE) to use gill nets legally for pompano in federal waters off Florida, according to the FWC.
In June 2011, the FWC board amended the state rule for harvesting permit, Florida pompano and African pompano to further enhance and protect Florida’s permit fishery, while also strengthening management of the Florida pompano and African pompano fisheries, according to the FWC’s web site.
To better manage permit for these different uses, the FWC created a Special Permit Zone, which includes all state and federal waters south of a line running due east from Cape Florida and south of a line running due west from Cape Sable. The remainder of the state, north of these lines, makes up another management zone.
In the Special Permit Zone, the commercial harvest of permit will be prohibited. Outside this zone no commercial harvest for permit is allowed, however, commercial fishers who are targeting other species with nets outside of the Special Permit Zone are allowed an incidental bycatch trip limit of 100 fish. In addition, the rules extend current FWC Florida pompano commercial gear regulations and commercial trip and size limits into federal waters.