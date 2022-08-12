A Miami-Dade County fishermen received an extra year in jail after he was caught harvesting under-sized spiny lobsters off Card Sound Road.
Carlos Perez Sanchez initially pleaded guilty to possession of undersized spiny lobster, possession of wrung lobster tails, possession of stone crab claws out of season and possession of lobster more than the limit from a 2018 arrest. In addition to those violations, Sanchez violated his terms of a sentencing, which included jail time and probation, in a separate lobster case.
Judge Luis Garcia sentenced Perez Sanchez to 18 months incarceration in the State of Florida Department of Corrections, followed by 42 months probation. Judge Garcia ordered special terms of his probation. Perez Sanchez is prohibited from being in Monroe County and upon the waters of Monroe County for the term of his probation.
County Court Judge Sharon I. Hamilton then sentenced Sanchez for violating his probation to serve 360 days in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, with credit for time served.
Assistant State Attorney Trey Evans stated Judge Garcia sent a strong message that resource violations will not be tolerated in Monroe County.
On the night of Sept. 14, 2018, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer was on water patrol in the area north of Card Sound Bridge. The officer observed a 13-foot boat with no lights on and drifting. The small vessel was occupied by three men, including Perez Sanchez, who was already on probation, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
As the officer approached the vessel, he observed one of the men stand, turn away from him and throw overboard several unknown large heavy objects into the bay waters. The officer saw ripples on the surface of the water caused by the large objects being thrown into the water, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
The investigator immediately recorded the Global Positioning System coordinates. The officer conducted a fisheries inspection of the vessel. The officer observed a 5-gallon bucket half-filled with grunts, dive masks and gloves, but no dive fins. The officer issued an infraction for not displaying navigational lights, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
The three men were then released. The officer conducted a cursory search of the surrounding area in search of the large unknown objects with a handheld flashlight. The officer was unable at that time to discover what was thrown overboard.
The investigation continued the following day. The officer, with the assistance of Biscayne National Parks Service officers, returned to the location of the incident aided by the GPS coordinates. The officers donned dive masks and immediately discovered one mesh bag stuffed full of wrung crawfish tails, still containing the meat, on the bottom of the bay. They discovered a second mesh bag that was open, containing wrung crawfish tails. Officers observed hundreds of crawfish tails scattered on the bottom, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
In 2018, Sanchez was still on probation after being sentenced on six counts of possession of under-sized lobster, possession during closed season, in possession of wrung tails and harvesting with spear in 2015.
The sentencing for violating probation had been delayed more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Sanchez had been in jail awaiting sentencing and received time served.