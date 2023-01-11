lobster case

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Ben Carpenter, left, and Lt. Brian Sapp are see with more than 400 lobsters confiscated on January 5. The Mar Azul commercial fishing boat was returning from the Marquesas when stopped by FWC officers in Niles Channel.

 Photo provided by FWC

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested a Key West fishermen and his mate on felony criminal charges after officers reportedly found 402 wrung spiny lobster tails on their vessel, with 351 of the tails being undersized.

Wrung tails are ones that have already had the heads and upper bodies removed. Generally, commercial vessels have to keep the lobsters whole until they are brought to the dock.

