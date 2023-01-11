Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Ben Carpenter, left, and Lt. Brian Sapp are see with more than 400 lobsters confiscated on January 5. The Mar Azul commercial fishing boat was returning from the Marquesas when stopped by FWC officers in Niles Channel.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested a Key West fishermen and his mate on felony criminal charges after officers reportedly found 402 wrung spiny lobster tails on their vessel, with 351 of the tails being undersized.
Wrung tails are ones that have already had the heads and upper bodies removed. Generally, commercial vessels have to keep the lobsters whole until they are brought to the dock.
FWC officers arrested commercial fishing captain Maykel Ramos Garcia, 43, of Key West, and crew member Dennys Jesus Ramos Rivero, 23, on misdemeanor and felony marine resource charges. Garcia operates the commercial fishing vessel Mar Azul. The vessel was returning from the Marquesas with the illegal catch when the crew was arrested, according to the FWC.
On Thursday, Jan. 5, FWC officers conducted a resource inspection on a commercial vessel returning late at night through Niles Channel in the Summerland Key. A marked FWC vessel occupied by Lt. Roy Payne, Lt. Brian Sapp and officer Ben Carpenter stopped the commercial vessel before it docked and conducted a resource inspection, according to the FWC.
Once onboard, officers discovered 402 wrung spiny lobster tails in a black plastic bag in one of the commercial vessel’s freezers, according to the FWC. The vessel was ordered to the dock at Summerland Point, where FWC officers Daniel Jones and Matt Williams were stationed. They assisted with the resource inspection and help sort through evidence. Officer Austin Cobb was off duty when he was notified of the stop and came out to assist as well.
Once the illegal catch was separated and measured, officers counted 351 out of the 402 wrung tails as being undersized. The illegal catch was taken into evidence, according to the FWC.
The two-man crew of the Mar Azul was arrested and taken to the jail on Stock Island.
“The officers who conducted this inspection deserve a lot of credit for their actions,” FWC Capt. David Dipre said. “Officers Carpenter, Jones, Cobb and Williams and Lieutenant Payne and Lieutenant Sapp are to be commended for their diligence and commitment to protecting the important resources we have down here in the Keys. I’m very proud of them and their work.”
A federal permit is required to possess wrung tails in or on state waters. The commercial vessel Mar Azul did not have the required federal permit to possess wrung tails.
Commercial spiny lobster fishery is the most lucrative fishery in the Florida Keys and one of the most lucrative fisheries in the state, generating more than $35 million a year directly in sales from commercial fishermen.
“We appreciate the incredible work our law enforcement officers do to protect our vital marine resources and ensure our lobster fishery is strong and healthy well into the future,” said Marine Fisheries Management Director Jessica McCawley.
Also on Jan. 5, FWC Investigator Chris Mattson was on federal water patrol in the area of Elbow Reef Sanctuary Preservation Area (SPA) in the Upper Keys, when he observed a recreational vessel inside the SPA idling, according to FWC spokesman Jason Rafter. The recreational vessel was displaying a dive flag, and Mattson observed the vessel pick up three spear-fishermen from the water.
Mattson approached the vessel and identified himself as FWC law enforcement. He then interviewed all subjects and discovered a speared undersized red grouper and a speared undersized hogfish, Rafter said. Diver Arnaldo Avila Hidalgo, 47, of Miami, admitted that he had speared the red grouper and the hogfish, Rafter said.
FWC officers charged Hidalgo with state resource violations for out-of-season red grouper, undersize red grouper and possession of hogfish in closed season and possession of undersize hogfish, Rafter said. The other three spear-fishermen were all issued federal citations for spearfishing in the SPA, Rafter said.