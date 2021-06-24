A 36-year-old man from Egypt was arrested Saturday on a drunken driving charge after failing to stop for a deputy.
Ramy Hassan Mohamed Hassan was charged with fleeing and eluding and DUI, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Deputy Alexandria Hradecky was on patrol at approximately 7:16 a.m. near Mile Marker 102 on U.S. 1 when she saw a white Honda car with an unsecured tag speeding northbound, traveling in the center of the highway and changing lanes without a turn signal, Linhardt said.
Once stopped, Hassan was behaving strangely and had bloodshot, glassy eyes and droopy eyelids, Linhardt said. Hassan did not pass field sobriety exercises. There was a half-empty vodka bottle in the car, reports state. Hassan was taken to jail.