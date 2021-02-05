Authorities arrested a motorist speeding on U.S. 1 Wednesday night after he fled from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and crashed into a hotel pool area in Key West.
The chase started in Big Pine Key and ended at the entrance of Key West, where the suspect crashed into a Hilton Garden Inn Key West pool area, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The driver was identified as Asiel Diaz Valladares, 31. His place of residency is still under investigation, Linhardt said.
Diaz Valladares was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center at approximately 11:50 p.m. where he was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami. His condition Thursday morning was not immediately clear, Linhardt said.
Diaz Valladares will likely face a series of criminal charges upon recovery. There were no other injuries reported.
The owner of the Hilton Garden Inn Key West stated the damage would cost at least $30,000 to repair as the suspect’s van smashed through the fence, crashed over trees and other vegetation and ran over the jacuzzi before smashing into a pavilion. There were no hotel guests in the area at the time, Linhardt said.
The incident began at 11:23 p.m. when Deputy Jonathan Lane reported the vehicle was traveling 86 mph southbound in the 35 mph Key Deer Zone near Mile Marker 30. Deputy Lane did not attempt a traffic stop for safety reasons because of the suspect’s high rate of speed, Linhardt said.
Instead, he radioed to other deputies to watch for the vehicle. This started a series of attempted stops by multiple deputies, each of whom broke off their pursuit for safety reasons as the suspect continuously drove approximately 80 mph throughout the incident, Linhardt said.
Key West Police Department assisted as the suspect drove closer to the Southernmost City and again failed to stop. Tire spikes were deployed at Mile Marker 11 but were not successful. The van ran through The Triangle entrance to Key West and smashed through hotel property, Linhardt said.
Diaz Valladares was found hiding in hotel bushes. He was taken into custody, Linhardt said. There was a bed, clothes and toiletries inside the van. The van appeared to be totaled, Linhardt said.