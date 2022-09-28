A Florida Keys man facing the death penalty for the 2018 murder of a Marathon woman was set to go trial this week, but has been postponed because of possible court closures with the arrival of Hurricane Ian.
The case will most likely go to trial in January, according to the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office.
Steven Matthew Wolf, 58, is charged with the murder of 51-year-old Michelle Rena Osborne, who was found dead in a wooded area near Vaca Cut Bridge in Marathon on Nov. 21, 2018.
In 2019, the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office presented the case to a grand jury, which in turn found sufficient evidence to indict Wolf on first-degree murder charges. State prosecutors then filed a notice with the court of their intent to seek the death penalty for Wolf if he were convicted. This process was necessary, as the state can only seek the death penalty against someone convicted of a capital crime, such as first-degree murder.
“We decided to seek the death penalty because of the brutal and vicious way that this defendant killed this poor woman,” said State Attorney Dennis Ward said just following the grand jury indictment.
Wolf is being represented by the Public Defender’s Office, which declined to comment on the case.
A fisherman found Osbourne’s nude body just north of the Vaca Cut Bridge and immediately notified Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene, where they quickly noticed signs of foul play. Detectives said the woman appeared to have been dragged off a walking trail into a woody area, which had damage to trees and brush, and found parts of a vehicle, indicating someone had traversed the area.
Detectives then used the parts to track down the suspect’s vehicle, a Dodge van, which they found in the K-Mart parking lot in Marathon. The parts of the vehicle appeared to match Wolf’s van, which gave detectives probable cause to arrest him, and he was detained. A further inspection of the van revealed the presence of human blood.
Osborne, formerly of Janesville, Wisconsin, was homeless and living in Marathon, according to authorities. Autopsy results indicate Osborne was strangled and sexually assaulted.
Of the roughly 300 prisoners on Florida’s Death Row, only two are for crimes in Monroe County. Thomaso Overton was convicted in the murder of Susan MacIvor in 1999, and Michael Tanzi was sentenced to death in 2003 for the kidnapping and murder of Miami Herald employee Janet Acosta.