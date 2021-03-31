Two recent traffic stops resulted in arrests by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies for drug trafficking and possession, as well as battery on a law officer.
On Saturday, a 41-year-old Miami man was arrested following a traffic stop on Big Pine Key that resulted in a large amount of heroin and other drugs found, according to a news release from Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Jerome Sanders was charged with trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest without violence, tampering with evidence and driving on a suspended license.
Deputy Juan Martin-Reyes observed a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle traveling 76 mph in a 35 mph Key Deer Zone at approximately 8:15 p.m. As the deputy attempted to stop the SUV, he noted baggies of suspected narcotics being thrown from the vehicle as it slowed. The SUV eventually stopped at Mile Marker 32. The driver, later identified as Sanders, was the only occupant. Sanders kept moving his hands underneath his hoodie as if hiding something, reports state. Deputy Martin-Reyes continued to order him to keep his hands up as another deputy arrived. Sanders tensed up and initially resisting being placed in handcuffs. Sanders also refused to identify himself.
A U.S. Border Patrol Agent also arrived as backup, and multiple plastic baggies were found where Deputy Martin-Reyes observed them being thrown from the SUV.
In total, found were 19 grams of heroin, 2.1 ounces of methamphetamine and 9.5 grams of cocaine
Sanders were taken to jail and was being held on $250,000 bond.
On Monday, two Florida residents — a 25-year-old Clewiston man and a 27-year-old Ochopee woman — were arrested following a bizarre traffic stop at a Key Largo gas station.
The female, Raven Elizabeth Osceola, was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.
Jawan Derrick Sanders was charged with DUI.
The incident began at approximately 1:48 a.m. as Deputy Alexandra Hradecky was at the Circle K gas station at Mile Marker 106 when she observed a Ford Expedition attempt to turn around. The SUV drove into some bushes. She approached the driver, identified as Sanders, who smelled of alcohol, reports state. When asked how much he had to drink, Sanders responded that all was well and the female passenger was going to drive for him.
Meanwhile, Osceola exited the vehicle and refused to get back in, ignoring multiple orders. She began to twist and pull away as Deputy Hradecky moved to detain her. Deputy Andersen Harrill arrived to assist. Osceola head-butted Deputy Hradecky and began kicking both deputies. Deputies Cristian Santos and Casey Matthews arrived on scene. It took four deputies to place Osceola into custody.
Osceola and Sanders were taken to jail. Sanders was being held on $10,000 bond, while Osceola was held on $3,500 bond.