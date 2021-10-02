The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Miami mayoral candidate and private investigator on a felony charge of impersonating a police officer in Key Largo.
Francisco Pichel, a former Miami police officer who listed his occupation as private investigator, was arrested early Friday morning on a fraud and impersonation charge, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office website.
This is not Pichel’s first brush with the law, despite being a former police officer. In 2006, authorities arrested Pichel on charges of illegally selling steroids and the erectile-dysfunction drug Cialis, while he was serving as the sergeant-at-arms at the Miami city hall, according to Miami newspaper reports. The charges were later dropped as part of a plea deal in which he withdrew his police credentials.
Pichel is now challenging Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and Pichel appeared to be in Key Largo on Aug. 30 surveilling the mayor, who was in Key Largo with a police protection unit, according to Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.
When confronted by a Miami police officer, who was in Key Largo at the time, Pichel insinuated he was a Monroe County police officer, according to the report. The report does not detail whether the police officer, Robert Love, was part of the protection detail but he told a Sheriff’s Office deputy he was visiting was friend.
On May 30, Pichel committed “the offense of falsely personating an officer when he falsely assumed or pretended to be a sheriff when he parked his personal vehicle on the swale of a residence in Key Largo and upon the homeowner making contact with him. Pichel ‘flashed’ a badge, identified himself as a police officer working for Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and told the homeowner he was waiting for his relief,” the arrest report stated.
A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to 120 3rd Lane in Key Largo on May 30 in reference to “suspicious activity,” the report stated. Upon his arrival, he met with Love, who said he was visiting a friend, John McFadden, who lives on 3rd Lane.
During the visit, Love noticed an unknown white BMW parked in front of the residence. The BMW raised suspicion, so Love decided to attempt to contact the driver.
As Love walked to the fence, the BMW met him at the gate. The driver, later identified as Pichel, produced a gold badge and identified himself as a Monroe County police officer, Love told deputies. The driver stated to Love he was “waiting for relief,” the report stated.
At the time, Love and another man, identified as John McFadden, asked the driver if he needed help with anything. The driver stated to Love that he is “waiting on his relief” and “I’m waiting for the guy to take my spot” while holding up what appears to be a badge out of the window toward Love’s direction, the arrest report stated.
The driver appears to say “Don’t worry I’m Monroe County,” the report stated.
Pichel appeared to have turned himself into Monroe County authorities and was booked into jail early Friday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office website.
Pichel’s attorney, Matthew Baldwin, declined to comment on the case.