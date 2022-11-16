The former manager of the Key West Yacht Club has been arrested on theft charges and threatening to “shoot the place (the club) up.”

Key West Police officers arrested Michael Wilson, the former of owner of Michael’s restaurant in Key West, initially on felony charges of fraud by unlawful use of the Yacht Club’s credit card and grand theft stemming from Wilson making unauthorized purchases on the credit card and taking petty cash stored in the safe and nearly 200 bottles of wine, according to a police report. The unauthorized purchases include a payment to an online gambling site and funding stays at hotels for personal family trips, the report stated.

