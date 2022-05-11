Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two men on battery on a law enforcement officer in separate incidents during the weekend in Key West and Big Pine Key, and arrested another two other men on Monday night after a man was stabbed multiple times during a fight.
The first incident occurred at Higgs Beach in Key West at approximately 9:26 a.m. Saturday, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.
Deputy Jennifer Ketchum was in her parked patrol car with the driver’s side door open. The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Jose Carlo Fiallo Lara of Miami, approached her and grabbed her arm. Fiallo Lara eventually let go, only after Deputy Ketchum gave him loud, repeated commands to do so.
Communication was difficult due to Fiallo Lara being a Spanish speaker, and Deputy Ketchum called for backup. Fiallo Lara began walking away while muttering in Spanish, and the deputy followed him as he attempted to open car doors in the parking lot and speak to occupants. In one instance, Fiallo Lara grabbed a car door as a woman tried to close it, reports state.
Fiallo Lara tensed up and pulled away from deputies as they tried to detain him. He was taken to jail, where he gave detention deputies a false name. He was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, trespassing in a conveyance and providing false identification to law enforcement. He was released after posting $40,000 bond, Linhardt said.
The second incident occurred at approximately 8:10 p.m. Sunday, at Breezy Pines RV Estates on Big Pine Key, Linhardt said.
Deputy Anthony Buscemi responded to a hit-and-run where someone driving a Chevrolet truck hit a parked camper and then left the scene on a motorcycle. The suspect, 64-year-old James Lashinsky of Big Pine Key, returned to the scene while the deputy was speaking to a witness. He was hostile, smelled of alcohol and refused commands to get off the motorcycle, reports state.
Lashinsky threatened Deputy Buscemi as Deputy Tanisha Multy arrived on scene. Lashinsky resisted arrest by swinging his arms, pulling away and kicking at deputies. Deputy Juan Martin-Reyes also arrived to assist. Lashinsky continued to yell and threaten deputies, Linhardt said. Lashinsky was shocked with a Taser after being warned, yet he continued to resist, kicking at deputies until they could get him inside a patrol car, Linhardt said.
Lashinsky was charged with DUI, hit-and-run, resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer, Linhardt said. Lashinsky was taken to jail, where he was being held on $30,000 bond.
Two Marathon men were arrested Monday, April 9, after a man was stabbed multiple times during a fight.
Edgar Flores Barrera, 19, was charged with attempted murder and providing false identification to law enforcement. Cesar Barrera, 26, was charged with battery and providing false identification to law enforcement, according to Linhardt.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were at the Crystal Cove apartments in Marathon at approximately 7:30 p.m. for an unrelated matter when a fight erupted in the parking lot involving the two men listed above and the 18-year-old victim. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived shortly thereafter, Linhardt said.
Edgar Flores Barrera was still holding a knife as he was being detained, reports state. The victim suffered multiple cuts to his hands and stab wounds to his back, shoulder and stomach, Linhardt said, and was taken to Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon.
Early investigation by Sheriff’s Office detectives indicates the two suspects attacked the victim because of an ongoing argument between them Flores Barrera and Barrera were taken to jail.