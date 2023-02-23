Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers cited nearly a dozen anglers in the Florida Keys in the past two weeks for various fishing regulation violations.

While conducting resource inspections at Lignumvitae Key Bridge on Feb. 11, FWC officers Josh Stallings and William Oliver observed three anglers actively fishing with hand line and rod and reels. While officer Stallings was approaching one of the subjects, he observed the man catch a mangrove snapper and throw it on the ground, FWC Capt. Dave Dipre said in a news release. Officer Stallings also observed multiple other fish on the ground near the three subjects. The two FWC officers later measured the fish that were on the ground and still alive. They found several of the fish were undersized mangrove and lane snapper, Dipre said.