Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers cited nearly a dozen anglers in the Florida Keys in the past two weeks for various fishing regulation violations.
While conducting resource inspections at Lignumvitae Key Bridge on Feb. 11, FWC officers Josh Stallings and William Oliver observed three anglers actively fishing with hand line and rod and reels. While officer Stallings was approaching one of the subjects, he observed the man catch a mangrove snapper and throw it on the ground, FWC Capt. Dave Dipre said in a news release. Officer Stallings also observed multiple other fish on the ground near the three subjects. The two FWC officers later measured the fish that were on the ground and still alive. They found several of the fish were undersized mangrove and lane snapper, Dipre said.
Upon questioning the three men, they all claimed to not be fishing and did not take responsibility for the fish. One of the subjects later refused to identify themselves. As such, officers Stallings and Joseph Brooks placed the subject under arrest. All three anglers were charged for the possession of undersized fish, Dipre said. Dipre did not list the names of those cited.
Also on Feb. 11, while conducting resource inspections at Tom’s Harbor Bridge on Duck Key, officer Stallings observed an angler actively fishing with rod and reel. After making contact with the subject, Stallings asked him if he caught any fish. The angler stated he caught some fish earlier and that they were located inside his ice chest nearby, Dipre said. Officer Stallings asked the angler if he measured any of the fish inside his ice chest. The angler responded that he didn’t have a measuring device.
Officer Stallings then asked the angler to see the fish, and observed multiple mangrove snappers. Officer Stallings measured the snapper and found that the angler was in possession of eight mangrove snapper, six of which were undersized, Dipre said. The angler was charged with possession of undersized and over the bag limit of mangrove snapper. Dipre did not list the name of the angler.
While conducting resource inspections at the south end of Marvin D Adams Bridge on Feb. 12, officers Joseph Brooks and Stallings observed an angler actively fishing with a rod and reel, they observed the subject catch a mangrove snapper, Dipre said. The subject then dehooked the snapper and looked toward officer Brooks’ direction. After the subject saw Officer Brooks approaching him, he tossed the mangrove snapper back into the water. He then began removing other small mangrove snappers from within an orange bucket and throwing them into the canal, Dipre said.
The officers told the angler to stop throwing the fish into the canal. As the officers moved closer, the angler picked up the orange bucket and moved quickly to dump out the remaining fish over the ledge and into the canal. Officers Brooks and Stallings then moved in to effect an arrest on the subject. The subject resisted arrest without violence. Officer Brooks charged the subject with interference of an FWC officer and resisting arrest, Dipre said. Dipre did not list the name of the angler.
While on water patrol at the south end of Channel Five Bridge on Feb. 13, Stallings and Brooks spotted a vessel with five anglers aboard actively fishing with rods and reels. Stallings pulled the FWC patrol vessel alongside and spoke to the owner of the vessel. The officers asked if they had any fish aboard. The owner stated that they had some yellow tail snapper aboard. Stallings asked if he measured them and the subject responded no, Dipre said.
Stallings eventually boarded the subject’s vessel. Officer Stallings then conducted a resource inspection and observed five yellowtail snapper. Stallings measured each snapper and found that all five of the yellowtail snapper measured less than the legally required minimum size limit of 12 inches in total length, Dipre said.
After locating the yellowtail snapper, Officer Stallings asked the subject if he had any other fish aboard. The individual stated that he had one other fish that was dead within his fish box. Officer Stallings then asked him to open the fish box. After the angler opened the hatch, officer Stallings discovered a mutton snapper. Officer Stallings measured the mutton snapper and found that it measured less than the legally required minimum size limit 18 inches in total length, Dipre said. The owner of the vessel took ownership of all fish. He was charged with the possession of undersized yellowtail snapper and mutton snapper. The owner stated that he knew the regulations for the fish. He also stated that Officer Stallings and Joseph Brooks caught him “riding dirty,” Dipre said. Dipre did not list the name of the angler.
While on water patrol in Whale Harbor Channel, officers Brooks and Stallings observed a vessel returning from fishing. They conducted a vessel stop and subsequent resource inspection. Upon inspection, Brooks found that the operator was a charter captain and that he was currently returning with customers. Officer Brooks asked if they had any fish aboard. The captain advised that they had yellowtail snapper, mangrove snapper and yellow jackfish filets aboard. Officer Brooks then retrieved two bags of fish filets. The captain advised that he knew he was not allowed to have reef fish filets on his vessel, but he thought it would be OK. Officer Brooks seized the snapper filets as evidence and charged the captain for the violations.
FWC investigator Chris Mattson was on water patrol on Friday, Feb. 17, when he spotted a vessel tied to a channel marker in Key Largo. Two anglers were on a personal watercraft actively fishing with rod and reel. The owner of the PWC was a Miami man, Hector Gonzalez Hernandez, 33. Gonzalez Hernandez has an extensive FWC history to include reckless operation of a vessel, boating under the influence and was just cited earlier this month for possession of undersized snapper, Dipre said. He was cited on the misdemeanor violation of being tied to a channel marker, Dipre said.
Investigator Chris Mattson was on federal water patrol in the area of Conch Reef Sanctuary Preservation Area on Saturday, Feb. 18, when he spotted three men actively fishing in the no-fishing area. An inspection of their catch revealed that the men were in possession of two trophy-size barracuda, over the limit, Dipre said. Two of the men admitted to catching the fish. The men were identified as the owner-operator Jose Jaramillo Guerra, 53, of Fort Lauderdale and Ariel Delgado Rodriguez, 50, of Miami. The men were cited state misdemeanors for possession of trophy-size barracuda, Dipre said.