Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers charged a Miami man with various lobster fishery violations after he was caught with lobsters and a spearing device on Sunday.
FWC investigators Chris Mattson and Billy Thompson were in plain clothes and on an unmarked vessel when they noticed Armando Ludena Espinosa, of Miami, in the water bayside of Robbie’s Marina in Islamorada. They noticed another individual bring him a gig stick and he began to dive under the water. After about 45 minutes of surveillance, they saw him throw a spiny lobster head. They eventually approached Espinosa and caught him with an undersized, wrung spiny lobster tail in his pocket, FWC spokesman Bobby Dube said.
The FWC charged Espinosa with spearfishing in the Upper Keys, out-of-season spiny lobster, undersized spiny lobster tail, no measuring device, wrung lobster tail and not having a fishing license or a lobster stamp. An FWC officer transported Espinosa to the Plantation Key Jail without incident, Dube said.