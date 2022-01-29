Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 31-year-old Key West man affiliated with the Pagan’s motorcycle gang on Thursday after cocaine and firearms were found following a search of his residence.
Justin August Meyer was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
“I will never tolerate criminal activity whether by individuals or groups,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “I want to thank and commend my staff and our law enforcement partners for taking this suspect off the streets.”
The Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and the Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team in partnership with the Key West Police Department, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at a residence on the 2700 block of Staples Avenue at approximately 3:45 p.m., Linhardt said.
Meyer was found on the property holding a firearm, but he dropped the firearm upon seeing law enforcement. There was also an adult female and two children at the property who were not arrested, Linhardt said.
The Sheriff’s Office deputies found 11.8 grams of cocaine, an AR-15 rifle, a .45-caliber pistol, a 9mm pistol,140 rounds of ammunition, $3,310 in suspected drug proceeds and a digital scale, Linhardt said.
Meyer was convicted in Monroe County in 2013 for grand theft. Meyer was taken to jail, Linhardt said.
Biker gang activity has been a growing concern in the Florida Keys and brought opposition to the annual poker motorcycle run between Miami and Key West.
In 2019, the Sheriff’s Office arrested another Pagan’s motorcycle gang member for making threats on Facebook. Adam Matthew Miller, 42, of Big Pine Key, posted a picture of himself holding a knife that was captioned: “Support Pagan’s MC or else! Support or life support! Sons of the Fire God coming to a neighborhood near you!”
In 2016, police were called to the Rumor Lounge on Greene Street in Key West after 15 members of the Outlaws motorcycle club reportedly beat up two men.