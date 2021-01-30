Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three men in two separate heated incidents in the Florida Keys this week.
On Wednesday, Scott Tyrone Fisher, 30, was arrested for threatening to kill multiple people at a Ramrod Key house.
Fisher was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, battery and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
There were no life-threatening injuries reported.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Officer personnel responded to a home on the 27000 block of Anguila Lane at approximately 5:30 a.m. regarding a battery. The suspect, identified by victims as Fisher, already fled the residence.
One of the Fisher’s victims, his 47-year-old girlfriend, stated he dragged her by her hair to a bedroom while demanding she give him $1,200 she previously borrowed from one of two couples who also live in the residence.
The female fled to that couple’s bedroom, but Fisher gave chase. The commotion awoke the second couple. Fisher brandished a short knife throughout the incident and threatened to kill everyone before leaving in a Jeep owned by the man in the bedroom. That man stated he did not give Fisher permission to take his Jeep.
Fisher, who is known from previous encounters with law enforcement, was found at family member’s trailer on Barry Avenue on Little Torch Key. The Jeep was found there, as well as the knife.
Fisher was taken to jail.
On Thursday, two Miami-Dade County men who were cut off by bartenders at an Islamorada bar were arrested for damaging vehicles in the parking lot as they left.
Scott Alden Dishington, 23, and Daniel De Cubas Mira, 25, were charged with criminal mischief causing property damage and possession of marijuana.
A deputy was called to Woody’s at approximately 1:36 a.m. and spoke to the manager, who stated two males had been cut off from drinking. The males damaged vehicles in the parking lot before leaving the scene in a black Toyota pickup truck. Security footage showed two men kicking a Cadillac sport utility vehicle and Ford Ranger truck. There was about $2,000 damage done to the Cadillac SUV and $320 damage done to the Ford Ranger. An employee stated she would be willing to identify the two suspects.
Another deputy radioed that he stopped a black Toyota truck with two suspects. The employee identified the two as the suspects from the bar. Deputies noted the men matched the appearance of those seen in the security footage.
A search of the truck turned up a large clear baggie containing 12.7 ounces of marijuana.
Both Dishington and Cubas Mira were taken to jail.