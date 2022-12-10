saved kitten

This kitten, thrown from a moving vehicle, has since been adopted, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

 Photo provided by MCSO

A 29-year-old Islamorada man who tossed two kittens from a moving vehicle on U.S. 1 was arrested Thursday, Dec. 8, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Diego Torres Ruiz was charged with two counts of animal cruelty, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.